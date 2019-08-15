Trademark application completed for 'Palm Springs Firebirds' hockey team name

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A trademark application has been completed for a potential future name of the proposed Palm Springs minor league hockey team.

According to Kate Anderson, Director of Public Relations for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, there is a pending federal trademark application for the team name 'Palm Springs Firebirds'. The application has been submitted by the Oak View Group, the company which has partnered with the tribe in efforts to bring minor league hockey to the desert an arena to Palm Springs.

Oak View Group is also the driving force behind bringing an NHL team to Seattle, the major league partner to Palm Spring's potential farm league team.

“We are excited for the possibility of bringing an AHL franchise to Palm Springs in our new arena project with Oak View Group,” Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe said. “Trademarking potential team names is part of that process. The final name of the team has not been decided at this time.”

Anderson told News Channel 3 that trademark applications for other names can be expected in the 'near future'.

In late June, the tribe announced its plans with Oak View Group to build a 10,000 seat, 300,000 square foot arena in Palm Springs.

The initial announcement projected an arena opening for fall of 2021, right in time for the beginning of the 2021-2022 AHL season.