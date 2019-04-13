News

Tractor and car collide in Thermal

One person had to be extricated

By:

Posted: Apr 13, 2019 08:16 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 13, 2019 08:22 AM PDT

THERMAL, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded this morning to a tractor and car crash near the intersection of Harrison Street and Avenue 74 in Thermal just after 5:30 this morning.

One person suffered moderate injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were transported by ground to a local hospital.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries