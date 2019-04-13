Tractor and car collide in Thermal
One person had to be extricated
THERMAL, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded this morning to a tractor and car crash near the intersection of Harrison Street and Avenue 74 in Thermal just after 5:30 this morning.
One person suffered moderate injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were transported by ground to a local hospital.
