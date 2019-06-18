Tour de Palm Springs crash suspect set to appear in court

INDIO, Calif.- - The man accused of crashing and killing a bicyclist and injuring another is set to make an appearance in court Tuesday morning. The crash happened last year during the Tour de Palm Springs.

Ronnie Ramon Huerta Jr. Is facing charges of murder, driving under the influence of drugs and driving on a suspended license.

CHP says Huerta was eastbound on Dillon road near 30th Street in Indio Hills, traveling about 100 miles an hour when he lost control of a 2006 Ford 500 sedan that began swerving across the roadway about 9:25 a.m. The car struck the two cyclists before hitting a berm and rolling over.

49-year-old Mark Kristofferson of Lake Stevens, Washington died at the scene while the other cyclist was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries, Huerta was treated with moderate injuries and was arrested.

He has a history of negligent driving after being cited for speeding four times and had his license suspended a couple of months before the crash. He was originally out on 75 thousand dollars bail, but had it raised to 1 million dollars after the murder charge was filed.

Huerta is set to be in court later this morning at 8:30 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

