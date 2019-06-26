Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver
THERMAL, Calif. - Police were on the scene investigating a hit-and-run collision in Thermal Wednesday morning.
A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles at Polk Street and 60th Avenue.
The California Highway Patrol has not yet identified the injured man but says he was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center where there was no word on his condition.
The CHP said a second vehicle also struck the man at the scene.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for new information.
