Motorcyclist killed in crash with pick up truck in Palm Desert

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM DESERT, Calif- - A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in a collision with a pickup truck in Palm Desert.

The crash was reported at around 7:18 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and East Hovley Lane. Deputy Robyn Flores of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3 the motorcycle rear-ended the truck.

Flores said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.No other injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes of Washington between 31st and east hovley will be closed for several hours as deputies investigate the scene.

RSO says drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.