Top Stories

Motorcyclist killed in crash with pick up truck in Palm Desert

Washington and Hovley will be closed for hours

By:

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 07:52 PM PST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 08:16 PM PST

PALM DESERT, Calif- - A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in a collision with a pickup truck in Palm Desert.

The crash was reported at around 7:18 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and East Hovley Lane.  Deputy Robyn Flores of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3 the motorcycle rear-ended the truck.

Flores said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.No other injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes of Washington between 31st and east hovley will be closed for several hours as deputies investigate the scene. 

RSO says drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries