Power service restored in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A power outage was impacting residents and businesses in Cathedral City Monday morning, but all service was restored before 9:00 a.m.

Southern California Edison says 289 customers were without service during the outage.

The outage's cause had not been announced, but crews were dispatched to the area.

News Channel 3 viewers reported darkened traffic signal lights at several intersections in Cathedral City along Highway 111 from El Dorado to Cathedral Canyon Drive.

