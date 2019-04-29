Top Stories

Power service restored in Cathedral City

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 08:08 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 09:04 AM PDT

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A power outage was impacting residents and businesses in Cathedral City Monday morning, but all service was restored before 9:00 a.m.

Southern California Edison says 289 customers were without service during the outage.  

The outage's cause had not been announced, but crews were dispatched to the area.

News Channel 3 viewers reported darkened traffic signal lights at several intersections in Cathedral City along Highway 111 from El Dorado to Cathedral Canyon Drive.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries