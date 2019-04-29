Power service restored in Cathedral City
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A power outage was impacting residents and businesses in Cathedral City Monday morning, but all service was restored before 9:00 a.m.
Southern California Edison says 289 customers were without service during the outage.
The outage's cause had not been announced, but crews were dispatched to the area.
News Channel 3 viewers reported darkened traffic signal lights at several intersections in Cathedral City along Highway 111 from El Dorado to Cathedral Canyon Drive.
