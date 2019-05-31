As a fire burns in the east valley, smokey air spreads west

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - The air is out of the ordinary, smell-wise, in the valley.

A pair of brush fires burning in Thermal are the culprits for the smell, but the air quality is not at its most dire.

The air quality is in the moderate range throughout the Valley today, (and relatively low on that range at 30) so while it smells smokey, and folks with asthma or COPD may be having issues, it is not yet to the level of being "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

The odor is particularly present outside of the immediate burn area due to southeasterly winds carrying the smoke.

By late this afternoon, an area of low pressure will help to change wind direction to more of a Northwesterly flow, which should push the smoke away from the Valley.

