Tony Hawk skates at Desert Hot Springs park

Tony Hawk skating in Desert Hot Springs

Tony Hawk, legendary pro skateboarder and Playstation 1 video game cover star, was in the valley on Wednesday, making a stop in Desert Hot Springs to do some skateboarding.

Hawk's Instagram shows him at Guy J Tedesco Park on W Arroyo Drive. His IG story proves that despite being 51-years-old, "the Birdman" still has it.

During his time at the park, he even had one of his trademark strange interactions he likes to document on Twitter. In this instance, a young resident asked him if he was a good skater.

"I told him my name is Tony, to which he replied sarcastically "like Tony Hawk haha" and then he left," Hawk wrote.

${embedHtml}

${embedHtml}

Hawk seems to be a fan of the Coachella Valley these past couple of years. Earlier this year, Hawk did some skateboarding at the abandoned Wet N' Wild in Palm Springs.

Circling the drain in Palm Springs

📷: @CameraJesus pic.twitter.com/kY5jF1lCBb — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 10, 2019

Circling the drain in Palm Springs

📷: @CameraJesus pic.twitter.com/kY5jF1lCBb — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 10, 2019

He was also the grand marshall of the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade in 2015.

So next time you see a Tony Hawk looking professional skateboarder at your local park, it might actually be him.