Tips for hiking in monsoonal moisture

With the sun beating down, hikers are taking precautions on the Bump and Grind trail in Palm Desert as temperatures soar into the 110s.

"Feeling dehydrated any cramping or anything like that you've come too hard and time to quit," said James Sawyer, a hiker.

Emergency responders said there are some things you should never go on a hike without, including extra water and your cell phone which could be your only way to call for help in an emergency.

But the heat is not the only thing to worry about as monsoonal storms continue.

"Extremely dangerous with the slippery soil that will come once the rain starts pouring," said Captain Fernando Herrera of Cal Fire.

Herrera said the rain could come quickly and unexpectedly making emergency rescues difficult. He also advises hikers to heed warnings of lightning too.

"You need to quickly take shelter by removing yourself from the high elevation go to low ground, make sure you're not next to trees or especially isolated tree," Herrera said.

Sawyer said he was caught in a flash flood on the Bump n Grind trail just a few years ago.

"We got caught at the top came in really fast, and we just stayed out of the canyons, took the shortcut down to 111, stayed on high ground as much as we could," Sawyer recalled.

Herrera said it's wise to come up with a backup plan to help prevent disaster.

"What happens if you go down? Do you have your cell phone with you? Do you know that your family and friends know where you're at and what exact hiking trail you're taking,?" Herrera said.

Last night, a lost hiker was found alive in Joshua Tree National Park after being separated from his group. Emergency responders stressed the importance of the buddy system and staying on the trial.