Tips for drivers after hundreds stranded, running out of water and gas on I-10

Tips for drivers after hundreds stranded

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The weather is heating up and some drivers found themselves in a frightening situation on Tuesday morning -- stranded on the I-10 freeway due to an overturned car hauler. Some drivers were stuck for hours, running out of gas and water.

"We're trying to get vehicles jump-started, tow trucks out here for those vehicles, and we've been making water runs for the people that are stranded," said Michael Stefanoff, a CHP officer on scene at the time of the backup.

As we head into the hottest months, consider taking some extra precautions on the roads. "If you find yourself stuck on the road you might find yourself pretty thirsty or hungry," said Jasper Jarel, downtown Shell employee.

Jason Nutter frequently commutes long distances. He says his car has broken down before. Now, he never leaves the house in the summertime without a cooler full of ice and water: "It's not fun...I think yeah you gotta take every precaution especially if you have kids or pets. Be prepared ice chest in the back...extra water."

Keep non-perishable snacks in the car and keep your gas tank filled frequently. Always have a charging cable or two for your phone, or if you have an older car consider carrying a portable charging bank. "If your phone is dead you can't call the tow truck," added Nutter.



Check your oil, tires and coolant levels frequently. The downtown Shell station on Amado and Indian Canyon says they will check your car fluids and tires at no charge. "The hotter it is out here, the harder it is on your car," added Jarel.