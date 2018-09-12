TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-10 backed due to construction

INDIO, Calif. - Motorists can expect delays on Interstate 10 through Indio this morning as construction work has shut down one of the freeway's three westbound lanes.

Traffic is backed up nearly to Jackson Street and slow for more than a mile to just past Monroe Street.

The Indio Police Department Tweeted, "W/B I-10 is down to one lane west of Monroe for construction. I-10 is already back-up past Jackson. Expect delays at all overpasses. Be safe and have a great day!"

The California Highway Patrol said the lane closure runs for about a mile.

First Alert Forecast

