I-10 westbound traffic clears after Indio car fire

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

INDIO, Calif. - A vehicle fire is slowing westbound freeway traffic on Interstate 10 in Indio between Jefferson Street and Washington Street.

The California Highway Patrol reported a white sedan fully involved in flames at 7:14 a.m.

The fire is backing up traffic to Jefferson Street.

Westbound freeway traffic is also slow from Monroe Street to Jefferson due to Caltrans maintenance construction work on the freeway lanes.

Avoid Interstate 10 westbound through Indio if you can.

