I-10 westbound traffic clears after Indio car fire
INDIO, Calif. - A vehicle fire is slowing westbound freeway traffic on Interstate 10 in Indio between Jefferson Street and Washington Street.
The California Highway Patrol reported a white sedan fully involved in flames at 7:14 a.m.
The fire is backing up traffic to Jefferson Street.
Westbound freeway traffic is also slow from Monroe Street to Jefferson due to Caltrans maintenance construction work on the freeway lanes.
Avoid Interstate 10 westbound through Indio if you can.
