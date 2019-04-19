Time Saver Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 eastbound moving again following collision

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 07:42 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 09:00 AM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Traffic was moving again on Interstate 10 eastbound in Palm Desert Friday morning following a collision involving a pickup truck and another vehicle.

The crash was reported at 7:00 a.m. a mile east of Monterey Avenue. The wreckage was in the center divider, but debris was scattered across other traffic lanes. A road sign was also damaged.

Eastbound traffic was backed up for approximately 2 miles to just west of the Bob Hope Drive interchange.

Some freeway slowing was also reported westbound starting at Cook Street.

The California Highway Patrol reported one person with a head injury.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries