TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 eastbound moving again following collision
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Traffic was moving again on Interstate 10 eastbound in Palm Desert Friday morning following a collision involving a pickup truck and another vehicle.
The crash was reported at 7:00 a.m. a mile east of Monterey Avenue. The wreckage was in the center divider, but debris was scattered across other traffic lanes. A road sign was also damaged.
Eastbound traffic was backed up for approximately 2 miles to just west of the Bob Hope Drive interchange.
Some freeway slowing was also reported westbound starting at Cook Street.
The California Highway Patrol reported one person with a head injury.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
