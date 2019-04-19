TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 eastbound moving again following collision

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Traffic was moving again on Interstate 10 eastbound in Palm Desert Friday morning following a collision involving a pickup truck and another vehicle.

The crash was reported at 7:00 a.m. a mile east of Monterey Avenue. The wreckage was in the center divider, but debris was scattered across other traffic lanes. A road sign was also damaged.

Eastbound traffic was backed up for approximately 2 miles to just west of the Bob Hope Drive interchange.

Some freeway slowing was also reported westbound starting at Cook Street.

The California Highway Patrol reported one person with a head injury.

