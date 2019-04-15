TRAFFIC ALERT: Coachella exodus to jam I-10 West

INDIO, Calif. - Motorists can expect major traffic delays on Interstate 10 from Indio west toward Los Angeles Monday.

Festival goers from weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival are heading home en masse.

Local roadways that will see the most traffic are Jefferson Street, Washington Street, and Monroe Street heading toward the westbound lanes of Interstate 10.

Highway 111 on the west side of Palm Springs historically sees bumper to bumper traffic jams as motorists try to find another route to beat the slow freeway traffic.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is alerting motorists that Motorists who plan to use I-10 between Beaumont and Indio or State Route 60 from Moreno Valley to Beaumont during these events will experience traffic delays during peak travel times.

The peak travel day for westbound traffic is Monday. Avoid delays by leaving early mornings on those peak travel days or wait to travel the day after the peak travel day.

