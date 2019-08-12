Roads reopen after overnight Palm Springs collision

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Traffic was moving again in Palm Springs Monday morning after a late Sunday night crash.

Police say it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Broadmoor Drive and East Palm Canyon Drive.

Sgt. Mike Casavan tells KESQ News Channel 3 the two-vehicle collision caused injuries ranging from moderate to serious. Three of those injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A KESQ News Channel 3 viewer sent in a video where firefighters were using tools to pull out one of the drivers.

News Channel 3 has reached out to police for more information.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation this morning.

