Time Saver Traffic

Vehicle crash leaves downed power lines in Sky Valley

Police investigating roll-over wreck

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 06:30 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:31 AM PDT

SKY VALLEY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol says power lines were downed in the area of Dillon Road in Sky Valley, east of Desert Hot Springs, following a rollover traffic crash Thursday morning.

A single-vehicle crashed into a tree in front of a home along the 71600 block of Dillon Road at 4:49 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but the CHP said power lines were downed and were blocking Dillon Road for a short time. SCE was notified of the problem.  The roadway reopened a few hours later.


