Vehicle crash leaves downed power lines in Sky Valley

SKY VALLEY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol says power lines were downed in the area of Dillon Road in Sky Valley, east of Desert Hot Springs, following a rollover traffic crash Thursday morning.

A single-vehicle crashed into a tree in front of a home along the 71600 block of Dillon Road at 4:49 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but the CHP said power lines were downed and were blocking Dillon Road for a short time. SCE was notified of the problem. The roadway reopened a few hours later.