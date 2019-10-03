Vehicle crash leaves downed power lines in Sky Valley
Police investigating roll-over wreck
SKY VALLEY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol says power lines were downed in the area of Dillon Road in Sky Valley, east of Desert Hot Springs, following a rollover traffic crash Thursday morning.
A single-vehicle crashed into a tree in front of a home along the 71600 block of Dillon Road at 4:49 a.m.
There was no immediate word on injuries, but the CHP said power lines were downed and were blocking Dillon Road for a short time. SCE was notified of the problem. The roadway reopened a few hours later.
