Palm Desert woman killed in HWY 74 crash identified

PALM DESERT, Calif. - One lane of Highway 74 was shut down to traffic Monday morning following a fatal collision in South Palm Desert on Hay Stack Road.

The Riverside County Coroner's Bureau has identified the victim of the crash as Palm Desert resident Thereseem Smith, She was 65.

Police also closed Hay Stack Road from just east of Highway 74 to Alamo Drive. A dark-colored pickup truck could be seen halfway down the stretch of roadway with front end damage and it's doors wide open.

According to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department news release on the incident, a Smith was found on scene suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by the truck. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the woman, a Palm Desert resident, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old Palm Desert man, was found in unresponsive in his vehicle when emergency crews arrived on scene. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown, according to RSO.

The collision was reported at 7:19 a.m.

The road closures were expected to continue for several hours for the police investigation.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

