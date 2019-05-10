Highway 86 collision slowing traffic

COACHELLA, Calif. - An overnight collision involving a big rig semi truck and a vehicle was slowing southbound traffic on Highway 86 in Coachella Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said traffic was backing up southbound on Highway 86 near Avenue 50 for more than a mile. Northbound traffic was not impacted.

There were no injuries reported, according to the CHP.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department said Coachella Deputies were also called to the intersection of Highway 86 and Avenue 52 at 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

They say a semi-truck rear-ended another semi-truck already stopped at the intersection.

Deputies said the driver of the moving truck, Jose Hernandez Gonzalez, 55, of, Olive Hurst was under the influence of alcohol.

Gonzalez was transported to a local hospital for possible head injuries. He will face charged once released from care.

Motorists were encouraged to use an alternate route if possible until the wreckage is cleared.

