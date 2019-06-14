Flipped big rig cleared after blocking traffic

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Whipping winds were believed to have overturned a big rig semi truck Friday morning just west of Palm Springs.

The big truck was on its right side and blocking both northbound traffic lanes on Highway 111 just south of Overture Drive near Windy Point.

The wreck was reported at 6:16 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported.

Traffic was driving around the wreck on the right shoulder.

Crews were able to get the big truck back onto its wheels shortly before 8:00 a.m. and traffic was moving through the area again a short time later.

