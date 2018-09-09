Three women dead after head-on crash near Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - - Three women are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 74 near Lake Elsinore.

The accident happened Friday around 1:25 pm, closing Riverside St. and Trellis Lane for about six hours.

According to eye witnesses one of the cars caught fire immediately. Riverside County Fire crews put out the fire and removed the victims from the vehicles.

The Riverside County coroner's office publicly identified the female victims as Tatiana Roach, 47, of Riverside and the sole occupant of a gold-colored Honda. Claudia Goldstein, 51, and Janee Briscoe, 31, both of Temecula were in a silver Nissan sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to call Officer Petersen of the Lake Elsinore Police Department at (951) 245-3300.

