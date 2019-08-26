News

Three teens injured in rollover crash in Mecca

No word yet what caused the accident

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 09:39 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:52 AM PDT

MECCA, Calif. - Three people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after a rollover crash in Mecca. 

The California Highway Patrol telling us it was a rollover crash on private property, at Avenue 64 and Johnson Street.
    
It happened just before 6:30 Sunday evening.
    
Three teenagers sustained moderate injuries, and were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center..
    
The CHP continues to investigate the crash.
 


