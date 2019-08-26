Three teens injured in rollover crash in Mecca
No word yet what caused the accident
MECCA, Calif. - Three people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after a rollover crash in Mecca.
The California Highway Patrol telling us it was a rollover crash on private property, at Avenue 64 and Johnson Street.
It happened just before 6:30 Sunday evening.
Three teenagers sustained moderate injuries, and were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center..
The CHP continues to investigate the crash.
