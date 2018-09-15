Three people recovering after a rollover crash in Blythe

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Three people are recovering after a rollover crash in Blythe.



It happened on Interstate 10 near Mesa Drive on Friday at 11 p.m.



Officials tell us three people were injured with one requiring extrication from the car.



Two of the victims were airlifted to a nearby hospital while the other was taken by ambulance.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15