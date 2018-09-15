Three people recovering after a rollover crash in Blythe
One person required extrication from the car
Three people are recovering after a rollover crash in Blythe.
It happened on Interstate 10 near Mesa Drive on Friday at 11 p.m.
Officials tell us three people were injured with one requiring extrication from the car.
Two of the victims were airlifted to a nearby hospital while the other was taken by ambulance.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
