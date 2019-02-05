Three people found dead at Palm Springs crash scene 'may have been homicide victims'

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Two men and one woman found dead at a Palm Springs crash scene late Sunday evening 'may have been homicide victims' according to a Palm Springs Police Department news release.

PSPD Detectives currently have a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges. The identity of the person of interested has not been released.

At 11:40 p.m Sunday, an accident was reported near the intersection of Sunny Dunes Road and El Placer Road in Palm Springs. The driver and two passengers had died at the scene.

At 3:00 p.m., Palm Springs Police Department Chief Bryan Reyes will be holding a news conference on the investigation. You can watch the whole news conference here below and on our Live Events page.

20 Photos

Shortly afterward, at 12:15 a.m., officers received a report of a man lying in the road on Canon Drive south of Theresa Drive in Palm Springs. Officers found that the man had suffered from a gunshot wound and had died before officers arrived.

The shooting victim is a 25-year-old man from Palm Springs, but his identity has not been released.

The two incidents are being actively investigating to determine if they are related, based on their timing and proximity.