Three of the 38 rescued Coachella dogs up for adoption

Three of the 38 rescued Coachella dogs u

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Three of the 38 dogs, who were rescued from the home of a woman accused of dumping 7 newborn puppies earlier this month, are ready for adoption.

“This is a special, very, very tragic situation they come from, and they deserve more than we can imagine,” said one of the dog's fosters, Katie Phillips.

The dogs were rescued from bad living conditions, where 38 dogs were crammed into one home. Phillips says it appears as though some of the dogs developed a minor respiratory issue, which has since been cured.

“They’re Coachella dogs, and we feel the responsibility to step up,” said Phillips. Janeen Bahr and Phillips are with Society's Outkasts Animal Rescue, better known as SOAR. The two decided to take in five of the 38 dogs. The three dogs who are ready for adoption are physically healthy, but will need extra attention socializing and an owner with patience, according to Bahr and Phillips.

“[A potential owner needs to have qualities of] Tenderness and calmness and [an] understanding of where these dogs have been. If you don’t have all of those qualities you’re not ready for these dogs,” said Phillips.

“It’s a long slow process, and we knew that when we got them but it’s rewarding when you have them come up and lick you and tell you thank you, said Bahr.