Four displaced by fire at Desert Hot Springs mobile home park

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Four people displaced after a fire broke out at a Desert Hot Springs mobile home park Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at 2:10 p.m. in a double-wide mobile home at the Palm View Estates, 64550 Pierson Blvd.

The fire was contained at a little after 2:34 p.m. 22 firefighters were on scene to combat the flames.

Three adults and a child were displaced by the fire, Cal Fire officials told KESQ & CBS Local 2. The Red Cross has been called to assist the three.

No injuries have been reported, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

