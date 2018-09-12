Four displaced by fire at Desert Hot Springs mobile home park
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Four people displaced after a fire broke out at a Desert Hot Springs mobile home park Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze was reported at 2:10 p.m. in a double-wide mobile home at the Palm View Estates, 64550 Pierson Blvd.
The fire was contained at a little after 2:34 p.m. 22 firefighters were on scene to combat the flames.
Three adults and a child were displaced by the fire, Cal Fire officials told KESQ & CBS Local 2. The Red Cross has been called to assist the three.
No injuries have been reported, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for any updates.
Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15