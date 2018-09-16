Three arrested, accused of drunk driving in Riverside County

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested three people suspected of drunk driving over the weekend.

The arrests happened during a "saturation patrol" between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

During that time, three suspects were arrested, nine citations were issued in connection with other vehicle code violations, and four vehicles were towed away in the process, according to Sgt. David Marshall.

Hector Contreras, 35, Rudy Echavarria, 36 -- both of Perris -- and Armando Rosas, 36, of San Diego were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Echavarria also had three outstanding warrants, Marshall said.

All three men were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.

