Threat of supermarket strike escalates, shoppers speak out

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - The threat of a grocery store worker strike is escalating, after employees of Albertsons, Vons and Ralphs voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of authorizing a walkout amid stalled contract negotiations.

"They're fighting literally for their lives their benefits their rights," said Albertsons shopper Orlando Harding.

The ballots were counted late Tuesday, with 96 percent of the workers who voted in favor of striking if their demands aren't met. They're pushing for better benefits, pay and pensions.

"It's like the cost of living keeps going up and these workers work hard," said Albertsons shopper Hal Down. "I think they deserve the money."

Some shoppers said they're worried about the impacts on the stores they're loyal to.

"You go to them, not just because they're there -- because you like them," Harding said.

"If I have to go, I have to go to Gelson's, Bristol Farms, but they're 3 times as much money," Karin Taylor said. "It would be very bad."

Some weighed their own necessity with what they said is right for the workers.

"If they have to strike and it's inconvenient for me, to prove a point, then I'll be on their side," Down said.

It's been 16 years since the largest and longest grocery store workers strike, which lasted 141 days and cost companies $1.5 billion in lost sales.

"It was a mess," Harding said. "It was a mess and it almost made me not want to go into the stores, but then you need to go to the stores to get the food -- then you feel like you're betraying the workers."

Customers today said they hope to avoid a repeat.

