Thousands visit the valley for Stagecoach and White Party weekend

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - From east to west, it's a busy weekend in the valley with thousands of visitors pouring in for both Stagecoach and White Party weekend.

“Oh it’s just the best week of our year...being a country place people gravitate towards here. And we have people coming in year after year after year," said Michael Kearney, a bartender at Neil’s country bar in Indio. He says the bar has been packed the last few nights and business is up 30%.

Neil's even offers their own shuttle service for festival-goers who want a ride. Hotels near the Polo Fields are also filled to capacity with festival-goers for the weekend.

Over on the west side of the valley, over 30,000 people are attending White Party weekend events, according to Jeffrey Sanker, the event's founder.

“We’re looking forward to everyone piling into the pools, to the white party main event tonight and to the tea dance tomorrow,” said Anil Patel, Director of Operations, White Party Entertainment.

Visitors come from all over the world for the annual iconic palm springs tradition. In addition to plenty of people, the weekend-long event brings all kinds of business downtown: “They have great shopping here everyone goes to all the restaurants and stays in all the hotels and rents all the Airbnbs. It’s great for the city and it just brings the whole gay community culture together for one united weekend and that’s so important to our culture,” said Sanker.