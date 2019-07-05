Thousands celebrate 4th of July in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Fourth of July

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Thousands attended the holiday festivities in Palm Springs for the Fourth of July on Thursday.

Fireworks filled the Palm Springs night sky -- a festive end to the annual “All American Fourth of July” celebration.

“When it goes in the air it makes a pretty color...the colors blend in and it looks so pretty," said Karleigh Newman.

“We’re celebrating Fourth of July and that’s one of my favorite holidays. One of my favorite parts was celebrating with my family,” said Kimberly Baker.

Families spent the holiday picnicking in Sunrise Park, followed by the Palm Springs Power baseball game.

“Today is the all star game between the PSCL, which is the Palm Springs Collegiate League, and the Palm Springs Power...so two completely different teams,” said Garrett Schilling, a coach for the Palm Springs Power.

“This is the All-American July Fourth celebration: baseball, beer and fireworks right here at Palm Springs stadium...best night of the year at Palm Springs stadium for sure," said Andrew Starke, President, Palm Springs Power.

Thousands showed up for the game, filling the stadium. Fans enjoyed barbecued hot dogs, hamburgers, cool beverages, and family activities.

“My favorite part was the bouncy house because I had so much fun in there," said Kaiden Reed.

The teams were decked out in red, white and blue: “I think we’re all very patriotic in our own way. The players come out in their red, white and blue; they’re excited to play on America’s birthday,” said Starke.

Fans and players alike said they’re just grateful to be celebrating what it means to be American. “It means everything because we don’t get to see each other a lot,” said Baker.

“It’s kind of like one of those you know you see the Sandlot movie you see the fireworks...it’s the one night game a year it’s a chance for us to hangout and feel like we’re a part of something bigger than we are,” added Schilling.

