Thousand Palms struggles with growing homeless population

Thousand Palms residents and businesses speak out against homeless problem

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - Concerns are growing in Thousand Palms over the significant homeless population, and residents and business owners say their calls for change are going unanswered.

Bill Senso, the executive director and president of the Thousand Palms Chamber of Commerce, says he's received many calls and complaints regarding a significant homeless population living in parking lot dumpsters, desert areas and vacant buildings.

"Every day they're calling me saying it's getting bigger and bigger," Senso said. "There's a danger, besides how it looks, but the danger that it could possibly bring."

In June, security footage from Sergios Automotive in Thousand Palms shows thousands of dollars of equipment being stolen, just steps away from an encampment. The owner said he suspects the homeless in the area were involved.

The owner of a bar across the street, Plan B Live Entertainment and Cocktails, said the homeless are hurting her business.

"My customers dont want to be walking through a door and be bothered by these people because they are very aggressive," said Jeannette Krehbiel.

And more homeless people are residing out into the nearby desert. Some Thousand Palms residents say it's gone too far.

"When you've got homeless people that are taking over like this -- its scary because you go to the bank you go to the store, they're up on everybody," June Card said. "Get our town back to being our town."

We reached out to Riverside Code Compliance and the Sheriff's department, where complaints have been filed in regard to this issue, but didn't hear back at the time of publication.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.