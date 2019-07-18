Thieves steal valuable information from Sky Valley woman

USPS free app could help in the case of mail theft

SKY VALLEY, Calif. - One Sky Valley woman is upset after thieves broke into her mailbox stealing valuable information, including her credit card number.

“They were using my card number so obviously they got my bill and somebody used it and that was a mess,” Angel Vanderveer told News Channel 3.

When Vanderveer first saw her mailbox broken into in May, she said she felt distraught.

“I couldn’t function at work because I was worried all day thinking okay, what was taken? What do they know? So, it was pretty upsetting,” she said.

Vanderveer lives in a gated community, Sky Valley Resort. She, along with other residents impacted by mail theft must now get their mail at the community’s front office between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. This, she says, is an inconvenience because she works during the day. Vanderveer hopes her mailbox will be fixed soon. News Channel 3 reached out to Sky Valley Resort for comment, but they declined.

The Office of Inspector General for the United States Postal Service conducted 1,262 mail theft investigations resulting in 425 arrests in 2018.

The USPS offers a free app which could help victims know exactly what information is in the hands of the mail thief.

The app is called USPS Informed Delivery and it sends pictures every day of what to expect in your mailbox. You will also be informed of packages.

If you find yourself in a mail theft situation, report the theft to the postal service and also your local law enforcement.

La Quinta Sheriff’s Station recently posted tips to protect yourself from mail theft.

If you have any information about mail theft happening in your area call Valley Crimestoppers At 760 341-stop.