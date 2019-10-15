News

Thieves caught on camera stealing generator from Cathedral City home

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 11:03 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:03 PM PDT

Thieves caught on camera stealing generator

Surveillance video captured two thieves stealing a generator from a home in Cathedral City Monday morning.

The Cathedral City Police Department say the theft happened Monday at around 8:30 a.m. on Avenida Primavera, in the Panorama Park area. 

The victim says their generator worth over $2,000 was stolen when they stepped inside to wash their hands. Video shows a man taking the generator and jumping into a car driven by a woman. 

Police released descriptions of both suspects.

  • Thief 1 -  White or Hispanic male approximately 40 wearing black shorts, black shirt and black sunglasses. He is bald with a goatee.
  • Thief 2 -  White or Hispanic female approximately mid 30 wearing a black Adidas jacket with jean shorts or skirt.

Police say the thieves were driving a gold color older beat-up Nissan Sentra.

If you have any information about this burglary, call (760) 770-0300.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries