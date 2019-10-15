Thieves caught on camera stealing generator from Cathedral City home

Thieves caught on camera stealing generator

Surveillance video captured two thieves stealing a generator from a home in Cathedral City Monday morning.

The Cathedral City Police Department say the theft happened Monday at around 8:30 a.m. on Avenida Primavera, in the Panorama Park area.

The victim says their generator worth over $2,000 was stolen when they stepped inside to wash their hands. Video shows a man taking the generator and jumping into a car driven by a woman.

Police released descriptions of both suspects.

Thief 1 - White or Hispanic male approximately 40 wearing black shorts, black shirt and black sunglasses. He is bald with a goatee.

White or Hispanic male approximately 40 wearing black shorts, black shirt and black sunglasses. He is bald with a goatee. Thief 2 - White or Hispanic female approximately mid 30 wearing a black Adidas jacket with jean shorts or skirt.

Police say the thieves were driving a gold color older beat-up Nissan Sentra.

If you have any information about this burglary, call (760) 770-0300.