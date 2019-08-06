Thief caught on camera snatching child's present from patio
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A brazen porch pirate nearly ruined a local little boy's birthday on Monday afternoon.
At 2:02 p.m., a woman is seen walking onto the porch of a Cathedral City home in the neighborhood between Nelly Coffman Middle School and Cathedral City and snatching a recently-delivered package.
The package was dropped of for Anastasia Midkiff, who told News Channel 3 that the box contained a present for her son's birthday.
"These thieves have no shame," said Midkiff.
According to Midkiff, she lives in a good neighborhood, so this comes as a surprise. She reported the theft to the Cathedral City Police Department and her delivery carrier. The carrier is planniong on replacing the gift, which is valued at 50 dollars.
If you recognize the suspect, report the information to Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.
