These restaurants are participating in 'Dining Out for Life'

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - 82 local restaurants will be taking part in Dining Out for Life this Thursday. The event, which will raise money for the Desert Aids Project (D.A.P.), is simple; each restaurant designates anywhere from 33% to 100% of its profits on Thursday, April 25 to be given to the nonprofit.

Last year, 75 restaurants participated and raised $280,000 for client services at D.A.P.

“You couldn’t go anywhere without seeing someone wearing a ‘badge of honor’ – The I Dined stickers given to diners at participating locations,” said Darrell Tucci, D.A.P. Chief Development Officer.

The following restaurants and bars will be participating this year (information includes restaurant name, phone number, percentage of profits donated, and eligible meal):



“In 2018, there were 45 Dining Out For Life events throughout North America. More than 3,000 restaurants participated, and with the support of 4,000 volunteers and 400,000 diners, more than $4 million was raised to support local HIV services.” said David Newcomb, President, Dining Out for Life International Board of Directors