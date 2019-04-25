These restaurants are participating in 'Dining Out for Life'
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - 82 local restaurants will be taking part in Dining Out for Life this Thursday. The event, which will raise money for the Desert Aids Project (D.A.P.), is simple; each restaurant designates anywhere from 33% to 100% of its profits on Thursday, April 25 to be given to the nonprofit.
Last year, 75 restaurants participated and raised $280,000 for client services at D.A.P.
“You couldn’t go anywhere without seeing someone wearing a ‘badge of honor’ – The I Dined stickers given to diners at participating locations,” said Darrell Tucci, D.A.P. Chief Development Officer.
The following restaurants and bars will be participating this year (information includes restaurant name, phone number, percentage of profits donated, and eligible meal):
Donating 50%
Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 50%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 33%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
The Barn Kitchen at Sparrows Lodge
Donating 200%
Lunch, Reservations Required please contact restaurant
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 69%
ALL DAY, Bar, Dinner, Lunch
bluEmber at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
Donating 50%
Dinner, Lunch
Bongo Johnny’s Patio Bar & Grill
Donating 50%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 33%
Candy
Donating 33%
Breakfast
Donating 33%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 50%
Lunch
Donating 33%
Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Dinner, Lunch
Donating 50%
Bar
Donating 33%
Bar / Nightclub, Late Night
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 33%
Lunch
Donating 33%
Bar, Dinner, Late Night
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 33%
Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Dinner, Lunch
- Elmer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs
- (760) 327-8419
- Donating 33%
- Breakfast, Lunch
- Ernest Coffee
- (760) 318-4154
- Donating 100%
- 1:00-4:00PM
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 50%
Dinner, Lunch
Donating 50%
Dinner
Donating 50%
Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch
Donating 50%
Dessert
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 33%
Dinner, Late Night, Lunch
Donating 33%
Cocktails, Dinner, Happy Hour
Donating 50%
Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 33%
Dinne
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 33%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 50%
Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 50%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Bar, Dinner
Donating 33%
Lunch
Donating 100%
Dinner
Donating 50%
Dessert
Donating 33%
Breakfast
Donating 200%
Lunch, Reservations - Required please contact restaurant
Donating 100%
Bar, Dinner
Donating 33%
Breakfast, Lunch
- Pinocchio in the Desert
- (760) 322-3776
- Donating 33%
- Breakfast, Lunch
Donating 33%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 50%
Dinner
Donating 50%
Bar / Nightclub, Late Night
Donating 50%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 50%
Dinner, Lunch
Donating 100%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 100%
Dinner
Donating 33%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Dinner, Lunch
Sherman’s Deli & Bakery – Palm Springs
Donating 33%
Breakfast, Brunch, Dessert, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 50%
Dessert, Dinner, Late Night, Lunch
Donating 100%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 33%
Bar
Donating 50%
Breakfast, Dinner, Lunch
Donating 50%
Dinner, Lunch
Donating 60%
Bar
Donating 33%
Bar / Nightclub
Donating 110%
Breakfast, Lunch
Donating 60%
Dessert, Dinner, Late Night, Lunch
The Tropicale Restaurant & Lounge
Donating 33%
Dinner
Vinny’s Italian Ice, Frozen Custard and NOW GELATO
Donating 50%
Donating 33%
Dinner
Donating 50%
Dinner, Lunch
“In 2018, there were 45 Dining Out For Life events throughout North America. More than 3,000 restaurants participated, and with the support of 4,000 volunteers and 400,000 diners, more than $4 million was raised to support local HIV services.” said David Newcomb, President, Dining Out for Life International Board of Directors
