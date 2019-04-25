News

These restaurants are participating in 'Dining Out for Life'

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 05:11 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 05:29 PM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - 82 local restaurants will be taking part in Dining Out for Life this Thursday. The event, which will raise money for the Desert Aids Project (D.A.P.), is simple; each restaurant designates anywhere from 33% to 100% of its profits on Thursday, April 25 to be given to the nonprofit. 

Last year, 75 restaurants participated and raised $280,000 for client services at D.A.P.

“You couldn’t go anywhere without seeing someone wearing a ‘badge of honor’ – The I Dined stickers given to diners at participating locations,” said Darrell Tucci, D.A.P. Chief Development Officer.

The following restaurants and bars will be participating this year (information includes restaurant name, phone number, percentage of profits donated, and eligible meal): 
 

 

 

 

 

  “In 2018, there were 45 Dining Out For Life events throughout North America. More than 3,000 restaurants participated, and with the support of 4,000 volunteers and 400,000 diners, more than $4 million was raised to support local HIV services.” said  David Newcomb, President, Dining Out for Life International Board of Directors

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries