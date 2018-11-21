These Coachella Valley organizations are giving out Thanksgiving meals

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - For many local families, a Thanksgiving meal isn't necessarily a given.

But thanks to the help of local organizations, that meal doesn't haven't to be a point of stress. Here are some of the free meal events which are taking place in time for the holiday:

Wednesday

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission - 47470 Van Buren St, Indio, CA 92201 Thanksgiving Lunch, 2 PM-6PM

Kyriakos Christian Church - 82230 John Nobles Avenue, Indio, CA 92201 Thanksgiving Dinner, 3 PM-6PM



Thursday

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission - 47470 Van Buren St, Indio, CA 92201 Thanksgiving Breakfast - 6 AM - 10 AM Thanksgiving Dinner - 2 PM - 6 PM

Martha's Village and Kitchen - 83791 Date Ave, Indio, CA 92201 Thanksgiving Lunch - 10 AM - 2 PM

Well in the Desert serving at Our Lady of Solitude Church, 151 W Alejo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262 11 AM - 2PM

Street Life Project - Sunrise Park, Palm Springs 11 AM



If you have any additional events to help those in need this Thanksgiving, feel free to reach out to KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2 on Facebook or send an email to newsline3@kesq.com.

