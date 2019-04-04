These are the Coachella and Stagecoach traffic alerts
INDIO, Calif.- - The lineups are set. Kanye West will be there, and so will Guy Fieri. Indio is once again welcoming thousands of festival-goers for Coachella and Stagecoach, which also means that there will be a major influx of cars headed into the Coachella Valley in the coming weeks.
Things will probably get pretty rough, especially once the mass exodus of attendees begins.
For now, anyone who will be traveling in the area of the Empire Polo Grounds around one of the three festival weekends should be armed with info on planned closures. On April 1, the Indio Police Department sent out a release detailing traffic alerts for festival season.
The following roadways will be primary access routes for the festivals (April 11-14, April 18-21, April 25-28), according to an Indio news release:
- Jefferson Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52
- Washington Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52
- Monroe Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52
- Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson
- Highway 111 at Jefferson Street
- Highway 111 at Monroe Street
- I-10 exit eastbound at Jefferson
- I-10 exit eastbound at Monroe
- I-10 exit eastbound at Washington
The following roads will close on the Friday of each festival weekend:
- Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street
- Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street
- Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50
- Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52
"Avenue 50 between Madison and Monroe Street will experience intermittent closures and delays starting April 1st.," continued the release. "Additionally, full closures will occur Friday through Sunday, April 12th – 14th, 19th – 21st and April 26th – 28th."
This stretch will return to normal traffic patterns on May 4.
The designated Uber/Lyft location will be the southeast corner of Avenue 49 and Monroe Street. Taxis, friends, and family dropping off and picking up attendees should go to the northeast corner of Avenue 52 and Madison Street.
Golf carts are not allowed on any of the above-mentioned streets.
Pedestrians, with or without festival access, will not be allowed on:
- Monroe Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52
- Madison Street between Avenue 50 and Avenue 52
Pedestrians, with or without festival access, will be allowed on:
- The corner of Avenue 49 & Monroe Street
- The corner of Avenue 52 & Madison Street
Next year, maybe just take the train.
