Thermal breaks low temperature record

THERMAL, Calif.- - Thermal is having a historic November 1.

The low temperature dropped to 30 degrees this morning at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM), shattering the previous record of 34 degrees. The average low for the date is actually 49 degrees, so we were 19 degrees below the average. Palm Springs dropped to 41 degrees, and while not a record, quite chilly as well. Records have been kept at the Thermal Airport only since 1950, the record data at PSP goes all the way back to 1893!

The unusually chilly weather also set record lows in El Cajon (40) and Ramona (33). With that low of thirty, we awoke to a Freeze Warning for the Coachella Valley, and that also resulted in several Frost Delays at local golf courses. Early teetimers should check with the clubhouse Saturday morning make sure the round will tee off on time.

Temperatures in the low to mid-forties were felt across the Coachella Valley Friday morning. Area freeze warnings expired at 10 a.m.