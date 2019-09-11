Theft suspect in custody after hours-long police search in Indio

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A theft suspect is in custody after evading officers, leading to an hours-long search in Indio Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities searched an Indio neighborhood today for a man wanted on felony warrants who took off running when an officer spotted him.

A patrol officer was on Deglet Noor Avenue near Requa Street around noon when he noticed a man walking in the area who had active theft and weapons warrants, according to Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron.

The man fled when he saw the officer.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew was assisting Indio police with the search, Guitron said.

Guitron told News Channel 3 shortly before 2:45 p.m., officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect on Deglet Noor St. between Bliss and Requa.