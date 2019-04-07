The Salvation Army of Cathedral City hosts annual Veteran's Easy Access Expo

Vet expo

INDIO, Calif. - The Salvation Army of Cathedral City hosted their annual “Veteran’s Easy Access Expo” Saturday morning.

Hundreds gathered at the Riverside County Fairgrounds to honor our veterans. The Salvation Army says the annual event is rooted in history: "The Salvation Army started back during the wars. And we were actually on the front lines with the military back in the day and so this is kind of our heritage and I believe where we really belong," said Captain James Parks, Salvation Army.

News Channel 3's Tom Tucker emceed the event and helped recognize the lifelong sacrifice of our local vets.

"I can't think of anything that ties the nation together more than the service that other people have had," said Staff Sergeant Daniel Edwards, Platoon Sergeant.

"It gives the community a greater sense and appreciation for the challenges and hardships that military families and active duty personnel go through," said Master Gunnery Sergeant Arthur Allen III, United States Marine Corps, retired.

After the ceremony, dozens of booths offered information and resources to those who have served.

"There's a lot of great booths here a lot of tremendous people to talk to, to talk about service, or benefits if you're a veteran in the area," said Staff Sergeant Daniel Edwards, Platoon Sergeant.

Young cadets from our local valley high schools were also in attendance. Master Gunnery Sergeant Arthur Allen III, who was recognized at the event for his 31 years in the marine corps, says events like this that bring service members of all ages together are so important.

"Young people are an important target because they're our future. They'll be replacing us. And I just want to leave a positive influence and impact on our young folks," said Allen.

