The Road to Reconstruction

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif - One in every 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, according to breastcancer.org. Depending on how far the life-threatening disease has spread in a woman's body, many are faced with the difficult decision to remove one or both breasts.

A federal law called the Women's Health and Cancer Rights Act passed in 1998. Under it, most insurance companies are required to cover reconstructive surgery of the breasts following a mastectomy. Coming up at 6p, KESQ speaks to two women on their 'Road to Reconstruction.' The path is often difficult, but these women are braving the fight.