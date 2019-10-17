The Living Desert to host butterfly, hummingbird exhibit

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens will celebrate the return of butterflies and welcome hummingbirds to the 2,500-square-foot Winged Wonders pavilion later this month.



The pavilion allows guests to get close to the butterflies and observe them in their ``own unique environment,'' said Living Desert spokeswoman Erin Scott. Visitors can view more than 30 species, including the monarch, giant owl, queen, zebra longwing, buckeye, blue morpho and painted lady, and learn about the metamorphosis from pupa to butterfly.



This year, guests will also have the opportunity to observe hummingbirds. As the world's smallest bird, named after the humming sound made by their wings, hummingbirds can fly backwards, upside down and sideways and their diet relies primarily on flower nectar.``We are excited to not only educate visitors about the plight of the butterflies, but to add beautiful and fascinating hummingbirds to the experience, as well,'' Scott said.The Living Desert's Winged Wonder pavilion will open on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. and be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 3. Admission is $3 for non-members and $2 for members.