News

The Living Desert announces new park hours, reopening of trails

Effective October 1

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 02:14 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 02:14 PM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Starting a week from today, the grounds of The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both members and non-members, with the last admission at 4 p.m..
   
The Living Desert's three nature preserve hiking trails also will reopen to zoo guests and members at 8 a.m. on Oct. 1. Choose between the quarter-mile Discovery Loop, the mile-long Adventure Loop and the Wilderness Loop, a five-mile hike up or down a boulder-strewn canyon and along a rocky ridgeline with  far-reaching vistas.
   
The trails, accessible with paid admission or with an annual membership, will be open every day except Christmas through May 31.
   
``It's going to be an exciting year as The Living Desert celebrates its 50th anniversary,'' said President/CEO Allen Monroe. ``Not only do we have our annual favorites scheduled, we also have a variety of exciting events and announcements that are coming soon.''
   
Popular annual fall and winter events include La Gran Fiesta on Oct. 12; Howl-O-Ween on Oct. 26 and Oct. 31; and WildLights on select nights Nov. 26 to Dec. 28.
   
For more information about The Living Desert and upcoming events, visit LivingDesert.org or call 760-346-5694.


