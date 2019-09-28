News

The Flying Doctors are at Desert Mirage High School on Saturday

until 3 p.m. providing medical care

The Flying Doctors are back in the Coachella Valley to provide essential care to hundreds of families in need.

They'll be gathering at Desert Mirage High School today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day of dental checks, medical exams and much more.

The clinic provides uninsured and underinsured families with a number of essential medical services.

The care doesn't end at the fair. There's a comprehensive referral system for patients who may need follow-ups. 

The care doesn't end at the fair. There's a comprehensive referral system for patients who may need follow-ups.   
 


