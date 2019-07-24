The Cranston Fire: One year later, a town still recovering

After the Cranston Fire - Thursd at 6

IDYLLWILD, Calif. - It's been almost one year since an arsonist started the Cranston Fire -- ultimately destroying over 13,000 acres, burning seven homes and impacting the lives of thousands.

But the Cranston Fire wasn’t the only catastrophe to hit the town of Idyllwild this year. Ever since the record-breaking Valentine’s Day storm wiped out parts of the 243 and 74, the town has struggled.

SR 243 Waterfall Closure

"They think the town disappeared but we’re still here," said Danielle wampler, a resident of Idyllwild.

Many long-time mountain residents agree that between the Cranstone Fire, the flooding and the subsequent road closures, this has been the hardest year ever for the community.

“It’s not just about the grieving of the things that you lost and the things that you lost it’s just...it affects every aspect of life," said Andrea Bond, showing News Channel 3's Madison Weil the property where her home once stood. She was one of seven to lose a home in the fire.

