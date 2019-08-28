The Cost of Justice: John Hernandez Felix Murder Trial
I-Team examines the cost of a death penalty case
INDIO, Calif. - John Hernandez Felix will be sentenced Friday in Indio for the October 2016 murders of Palm Springs police officers Lesley Zerebny and Jose "Gil" Vega.
The judge will be deciding whether to follow the jury's recommendation of the death penalty for Felix.
Thursday night, I-Team investigator John White will break down "the cost of justice" in a case like this high profile murder trial.
He gets answers on how much Riverside County has had to spend for Felix's defense and why death penalty cases are much more expensive than most murder trials.
See 'The Cost of Justice' Thursday on KESQ News Channel 3 Live at 6.
I-Team investigations
