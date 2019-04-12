The Coachella crowds have arrived
INDIO, Calif.- - Thousands are out camping out in Indio Thursday night as the 2019 Coachella Music & Arts Festival gets underway at the Empire Polo Fields.
Festival-goers expressed their excitement in seeing their favorite artists. From festival veterans to first-timers.
"I wake up dreaming about this sometime, Coachella has been one of my dream trips. I've saved money for quite some time to make this happen," said Rickie La of San Francisco.
Some said they traveled all day to get the best camp spots on site. Local traffic was congested in the morning but was moving along by evening.
People say they're ready for whatever weather comes their way.
"The tornados take up all the canopies, we have stakes to mount it to the ground," said Mitona Perrera of Vancouver.
As for the people who live near the festival grounds, a casual trip to the grocery store is a whole new experience.
"My husband and I decided to go shopping and again we didn't think about it and its a zoo in there. It's a madhouse," said La Quinta resident Kimberly Jackson.
It's expected over 100,000 people will be in town for weekend 1 of Coachella.
