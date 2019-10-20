The 32nd Desert AIDS Walk raises over $300,000 for Desert AIDS Project clients

Desert AIDS Walk

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Saturday morning the Desert AIDS Walk took place in Palm Springs. Thousands of walkers made strides towards removing the stigma around HIV and help raise money for the Desert AIDS Project.

It’s the 32nd year of this 3 and a half mile walk. 2,000 people participated from the Desert AIDS Project.

The director of community development for Desert AIDS Project, Steven Henke told News Channel 3, over $300,000 were raised for the clients of the Desert AIDS Project.

Not only did the event promote healthcare for those with the disease but also honored those who lost their lives from it.

“Today we are walking for the future of healthcare, but we are also walking to remember those we have lost. For so many today they have lost a friend or family member. Today leading the walk was six time Emmy award-winning journalist Hank Plante," Henke said.

Once crossing the finish line, walkers were able to enjoy live music and food trucks as well as different vendors from all over the Coachella Valley.

