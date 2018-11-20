Thanksgiving traffic expected to be worst since 2005, here's what you need to know

What you need to know about Thanksgiving

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - According to AAA, this is projected to be the busiest Thanksgiving since 2005 in terms of travel. Analysts say that since the economy has doing well, people are more likely to spend their money on travel.

“We keep hearing that people feel more confident about the economy and that is fueling their desire and demand to travel,” said Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for the Auto club of Southern California.

Travel on Thanksgiving is expected to be 5.1 percent higher than last year. “We anticipate 4.2 million people here in Southern California will be taking a trip of 50 miles or more away from home,” said Shupe. And 3.6 million of those people will be traveling by car.

According to Shupe, the worst time to be on the roads will be Wednesday between 2:30 and 4:30 in the afternoon: “That’s when you’re going to see a lot of folks heading out for their road trips for Thanksgiving and that’s going to be mixing in with some of the commuters who are heading home." He says traveling early on Thanksgiving morning will be your best bet to beat the crowds.

And before your trip,be sure your car is in good, working condition. AAA anticipates coming to the rescue of 101,000 stranded drivers this week, and rain might be in the forecast for parts of Southern California. “Get the oil changed, check the battery for a good charge, check the tire tread and inflation, make sure your fluid levels are topped off," said Shupe.

And while drunk drivers are always a concern on a holiday, CHP data shows that on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving, there is a 55% increase in alcohol-related deaths and injuries. CHP says they will have all available offers patrolling Wednesday through Sunday.

The Auto Club of Southern California is also urging drivers to take extra precautions: get plenty of sleep before making a long drive, don't drive right after that heavy Thanksgiving meal, don't drink and drive, text and drive, and of course, buckle up.

“Nothing is more important than getting home safely,” said Shupe.

