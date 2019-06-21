Tenants react to new Cathedral City homeless development

Tenants react to new Cathedral City home

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - The County of Riverside is getting millions in state funds to help house the homeless in several developments, one of them at an apartment complex in Cathedral City.

The Cathedral Palms Senior Apartments has been home for this couple for the past three years. A roof over their heads after being homeless for a few months.

“If it wasn't for Riverside County helping us out, I don't know where we'd be today,” Lorrie Villarreal, a three-year tenant, said.

Now, the Villarreals will have new neighbors they can assist to get back on their feet as the county aims to use 68 units in their complex for seniors who are homeless or have special needs.

The Cathedral Palm apartment complex in #CathedralCity will have some homeless individuals in supportive housing after Riverside County was awarded $23.7 million to address the homeless crisis. The tenants I spoke to were sympathetic to the homeless staying there. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/CZj37vY0HO — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) June 20, 2019

It's all thanks to about $24 million in state funding given to Riverside County aimed at establishing supportive housing for the homeless. It's all part of the housing first strategy.

“That gets people off the streets. It gets them shelter. It gets them a base, then we can work on why they’re homeless,” said Chris Parman, communications manager for the City of Cathedral City.

While tenants say this is the first time they've heard of this plan, they would welcome their potential new neighbors.

“It's good. It's a good thing. It's human. We need to be human and love them,” Danna Boegel, a two-year tenant, said.

“Shelter is still a primary need for everyone. They need that shelter for their heads,” Alexander Castillo, a six-year tenant, said.

For the Villarreals, it will come full circle to see others being helped.

“Everybody needs a place to be, and they have to start somewhere. They have to have somewhere to go,” Villareal said.

Parman says the funding will kick in at the end of this year and the apartments will be rehabilitated to accommodate everyone at the complex starting next year.