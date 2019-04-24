Telemundo 15 debuts new set for Coachella Valley's only live, locally produced Spanish speaking news
Committed to bringing news to Spanish speakers
THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - Viewers of local Spanish newscasts on Telemundo 15 will see a new look on air starting Wednesday.
Coachella Valley's only live, locally-produced Spanish speaking television news is debuting a new set and renewing their commitment to being the leader in local news for viewers in the area.
The on air team is made up of anchor Eliana Lopez, weather caster and producer Mayra Perez, and multi-media reporter Carlos Trejo. The three, along with a number of people behind the scenes, work every day to bring you the major events and stories that matter to Coachella Valley's Spanish speaking community.
A midday gathering brought nearly 100 people out to celebrate a ceremonial ribbon cutting at Gulf-California Broadcast Company in Thousand Palms. Gulf-California Broadcast Company operates Telemundo 15, La Poderosa radio, KESQ News Channel 3, CBS Local 2, FOX Palm Springs, and other stations.
The Telemundo 15 team received a certificate of Congressional Recognition from the Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, a recognition from Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, and a special recognition from the Greater Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.
You can watch Telemundo 15 Noticias live on weekdays at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Telemundo.
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
